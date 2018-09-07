Yes, Even Jennifer Garner Experiences "Mom Rage"

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 8:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Garner

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Jennifer Garner may play a vengeful mom in her new movie Peppermint, but that doesn't mean she contains her "mom rage" to her time on set. 

The actress admitted she can be a little unforgiving at times on Thursday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

While discussing the movie, Garner described her role as "deeply cathartic" and explained how she sometimes related to her character's rage. 

"There's something about making this movie that plays out every bit of mom rage you've ever had on the playground or every bit of mom rage you've ever had, like, when your child is put in the back of a class and you feel they should be in the front. Or their feelings are hurt," she said.

Fans even got a sneak peek of Garner's defense mechanisms.

The 13 Going on 30 star admitted it had been more than a decade since she'd last appeared in an action movie and recalled how her older daughter was just learning to crawl when she made The Kingdom. Then, Seth Meyers joked that her daughter might have been a "really late crawler" and that the movie wasn't that long ago after all.

"And yet, she was an amazing crawler," Garner said while jokingly putting up her dukes.

Still, the Alias star doesn't encourage moviegoers to act like her character Riley—a mother who spends years training to take on crooked cops and criminals after her family is murdered. 

"It is a fantasy. It's not a how-to video," she quipped at one point.

Read

Jennifer Garner Hits the Red Carpet After Ben Affleck's Rehab Return

Garner shares her three children—Samuel, Violet and Seraphina—with her ex Ben Affleck. When she's not righting their wrongs, she's enjoying family activities and laughable moments. During her interview, for instance, she recalled how her son wrote "fart" across her planner and how her younger daughter knitted her a 12-foot long scarf to wear to her school. She also frequently posts relatable mom moments on Instagram.

Watch the video to see the full interview.

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Garner , Celeb Kids , Seth Meyers , Late Night , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: NYFW Front Row, Paris Jackson, Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid, Paris Jackson and More Sit Front Row at New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

Rob McElhenney

Rob McElhenney Mocks His "Super Realistic" Body Transformation

Mariska Hargitay, 2018 Monte Carlo Television Festival

Mariska Hargitay Is Really Proud of Her PCAs Nom and We Have a Feeling Detective Olivia Benson Feels the Same Way

Kim Zolciak

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares a Makeup-Free Selfie

Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins Hit NYFW Together Amid Romance Rumors

This Is Us Season 3

This Is Us Season 3 Premiere Photos Are Here, Let's Obsessively Analyze Them

Project Runway, Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn

Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn Leaving Project Runway for Amazon Fashion Series

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.