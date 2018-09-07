Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn Leaving Project Runway for Amazon Fashion Series

Lifetime
by Chris Harnick | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 8:15 AM
Lifetime
It's the end of an era for Project Runway: Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are leaving the long-running reality show for a new Amazon Prime series.
"After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying 'Auf Wiedersehen' to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create," Klum said in a statement. "I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers' careers. I'm most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over. We will be partnering with Amazon for a new show, and we're excited for everyone to see what we're designing next!"
Details on their new Amazon series are being kept under wraps, but in a release the streamer said, "The series will be a fresh take in the reality space and will appeal to a global audience who are entertained by competition, storytelling, and authenticity. Additionally, Amazon Fashion will create a shoppable experience for viewers. This intersection of content, commerce, and technology is perfectly suited to the cord cutter generation and streaming consumers."
Project Runway debuted in 2004 and ran on Bravo until 2008 before jumping to Lifetime. The series is set to return to Bravo.
"I am grateful to Project Runway for putting me on a path I never, in my wildest dreams, thought my career would take me! I am so proud to have been a part of the groundbreaking process that showcased talented young designers as never before," Gunn said in a statement. "Most importantly, I am indebted to our incredible fans, they are the heart and soul of what we do, and continue to inspire us to raise the bar in this arena. I'm excited for them to see what's next, as I partner with Amazon and Heidi Klum on our next great ‘fashion' adventure."
The duo won an Emmy for hosting Project Runway in 2013. They've been nominated many times since and before the win, including at the upcoming 2018 ceremony.
"Heidi Klum completely changed the television landscape by developing a competitive reality fashion series that was unproven and different from what was popular on-air. The show became wildly successful, and in turn Klum and Tim Gunn have become an iconic pop culture duo," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. "Their drive to deliver fashionably entertaining, engaging and trendsetting content speaks for itself, and we believe their next iteration in this space will find an even larger audience on our global Prime Video runway."
No premiere date for the untitled Amazon series was announced.
In a statement, Bravo praised Klum and Gunn's work over the years. "Bravo is proud to bring Project Runway back where it all began, and Heidi and Tim will always be a huge part of the legacy," the network said. "The series will continue its iconic impact with Bravo's reboot for the next generation of designers and fans. We are excited to announce our new host and mentor very soon."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
