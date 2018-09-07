Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn Leaving Project Runway for Amazon Fashion Series

It's the end of an era for Project Runway: Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are leaving the long-running reality show for a new Amazon Prime series.

"After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying 'Auf Wiedersehen' to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create," Klum said in a statement. "I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers' careers. I'm most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over. We will be partnering with Amazon for a new show, and we're excited for everyone to see what we're designing next!"