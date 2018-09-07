Find Out Who's Returning for Trading Spaces Season 10

Neighbors, prepare your reaction faces because Trading Spaces is back in production. The TLC home makeover show that features two pairs of neighbors swapping homes to remake a room returned to huge ratings in 2018 and production on a second revival season is now underway. Who's return? We've got that scoop.

Along with host Paige Davis, the new season will feature…everyone from last year! Brett Tutor, Carter Oosterhouse, Doug Wilson, Frank Bielec, Genevieve Gorder, Hildi Santo Tomas, Joanie Sprague, John Gidding, Kahi Lee, Laurie Smith, Sabrina Soto, Ty Pennington and Vern Yip will all return for some savvy makeovers. Like last year, the two sets of neighbors will trade rooms for two days and with the help of a designer and carpenter, makeover their neighbors' room with a budget of just $2,000.