Noah Cyrus' "Mad at You" Lyrics Decoded: All the References to Her Split With Lil Xan

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 6:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Noah Cyrus is wearing her heart on her sleeve in her new song "Mad at You." 

The 18-year-old singer dropped the tune on Thursday—just a few days after her public split from Lil Xan.

Miley Cyrus' little sister opens the song by setting the scene of a pending breakup.

"We need to talk. You should sit. I don't want to start a fight," she croons. "But the minute it gets to my lips, I can feel my tongue is tied."

It's unclear whether this is the conversation they actually had or she wishes they had. Earlier this week, the artist asked her ex to address their troubles directly, telling him "we could have done this in person or over the phone."

As the song continues, Cyrus sings, "My eyes to start to water, but I can't stop you when you lie." This line could be a reference to Lil Xan's accusation that Cyrus cheated on him and that their love was a "fake relationship" set up by Columbia Records to "boost" her popularity.

Still, she can't deny the heartbreak or the feelings she still has for her ex.

"Baby, we need to talk 'cause I think it's time that I walk away before you start calling my name," she sings. "Because when you start begging me to stay—it's going to be hard as hell, and baby you know me well. No matter what you do, I can never be mad at you."

At one point, she also sings,"For me, there's no one else."

Read

How Lil Xan's Breakup With Noah Cyrus Hooked the Internet

Soon, fellow artist Gallant enters the song and suggests Lil Xan pursued Cyrus in the first place. Cyrus previously told E! News the rapper reached out to her via a direct message on social media. He also hints that Lil Xan actually cheated on Cyrus—an accusation she made during a recent Instagram Story and supported with a picture of what appeared to be a hickey on Lil Xan's neck. The rapper claimed it was just a bruise.

"Baby you were the one who convinced me to run into your arms," Gallant sing. "Oh, but now that you've got me, it's easy to want another love—thinking that you'll find a better one. And I'll sit here waiting here until you're done." 

As the song continues, Cyrus suggests Lil Xan still has feelings for her, as well.

"You love me. You need me. And this aint so easy, believe me," she sings.

Gallant then adds, "You had me right under your skin, but I let you win."

To further convey her heartbreak, the cover art for the song features an image of Cyrus with tears streaming down her face. 

Listen to the song to hear the heartfelt lyrics.

The song comes just a few days after the now-exes released their song "Live or Die"—a song in which they reference their romance and Cyrus refers to him as her "ride or die."

News of Cyrus and Lil Xan's relationship broke in early August. Cyrus gushed about her then-beau at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards and told E! News she was "so happy."

Sigh. Young love.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Noah Cyrus , Lil Xan , Music , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Cher, Dancing Queen

Cher Announces Here We Go Again Tour Dates in 2019

Blink-182

Blink-182 Cancels Fall Tour Over Travis Barker's Health Issues

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Single "I Do"

Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Release New Song "I Do"

BMW Tupac Shakur Was Murdered In Is On Sale for $1.5M

Cardi B Shows Off Post-Baby Bod in Body-Hugging Tom Ford Dress

Selena Gomez Talks New Music & Ending Human Trafficking

Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

How Lil Xan's Breakup With Noah Cyrus Hooked the Internet

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.