Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale in Mediation Over Custody Agreement

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 5:33 AM

Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale are in mediation over their current custody agreement, two years after reaching a divorce settlement.

A source tells E! News the pair are "going to mediation" because of disagreements regarding their three son's upbringing. "They don't agree on custody and the time the kids are spending with each of them," the insider reveals.

Since the artist recently finished his tour with Bush and will be home more often, he wants more time with their sonsKingstonZuma and Apollo. However, the source says, "Gwen believes that she provides a consistent living environment and that the kids should be with her the majority of the time."

"They are older now and taking their school work and activities seriously," the insider adds. "She thinks Gavin still very much lives a rock star lifestyle and it's in the kid's best interest to be with her."

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Father's Day

More importantly, the source says, "She wants to raise the kids a certain way and it's very challenging because Gavin has different priorities."

Following their split in 2015, the boys have spent a majority of their time with Gwen in Los Angeles while Gavin has toured with Bush and completed a brief stint as a judge on The Voice U.K.. Gavin touched on this when he talked to The Sun's Fabulousmagazine. "It was weird because I had to go and make a home from scratch that could compare to the great one they already have," he said. "That was the challenge for me as a dad."

Gwen has since found love with country singer Blake Shelton, who gets on very well with the boys. The couple has even taken vacations with the children together.

The singer once told Ellen DeGeneres, " The kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him."

