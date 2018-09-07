Kanye West Serves as Creative Director for the 2018 Pornhub Awards and Debuts New Music

Kanye West is already a rapper, a designer and a father of three. Now, he can add creative director of the Pornhub Awards to his résumé.

That's right. The "Gold Digger" artist curated and executed the creative vision for Thursday night's inaugural award show. Held at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, the 2018 Pornhub Awards celebrated the top performers in adult entertainment and recognized their work across a number of categories.

"Accessing his creative acumen in the worlds of design, production, music, photography, and apparel, West aims to present the award show with a unique approach and in a new light, minimizing the divide between the public and the private," a press release for the event stated.

According to the release, the show was set in the year 6918 and mixed "future with fantasy." West put his creative stamp on several aspects of the show, too. For instance, his brand, YEEZY, provided the wardrobe and makeup styling for all of the presenters and his creative house, DONDA, created merchandise for the event, which was sold via yeezysupply.com and Pornhub's website. The "Stronger" star even designed the statues for each of the award show's categories. Per the press release, the "erotica-inspired" statues represented "imagined alien sex toys" to align with that year's theme.