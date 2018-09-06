BRAND NEW
Watch Kendall Jenner Nail Her Very First ''Okurrr!'' on The Tonight Show

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Sep. 6, 2018 7:05 PM

Kendall Jenner leaves her family's signature catchphrases up to the pros. 

In an exclusive clip from the supermodel's hilarious sit-down on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kendall admits that unlike big sisters Khloe KardashianKim Kardashianand Kourtney Kardashian, you wouldn't ever catch her yelling out "Okurrr!" in public. 

While discussing the Kar-Jenner's newfound bond with Millie Bobby BrownJimmy Fallon recalls the Stranger Things actress confessing her love for the world-famous fam. "I'm obsessed with them," Millie shared during an appearance on The Tonight Show. "I follow them on social media. I think that they are just like really great. They're so entertaining. They have their own like language. Like instead of saying I swear they're like, ‘Bible!' And then they're like, ‘Okurrr!' It means like OK. It's like, ‘Okurrr!'"

Kendall tells Jimmy, "I don't really do it. I've only ever done it like once." 

That's when the late-night host asks the 22-year-old to give it her best shot, and there's no denying Kenny rises to the occasion. 

Back on the topic of Millie, Jenner was super excited to find out she's a fan because the sentiment is very much mutual.

As she puts it, "I fangirl over her and I'm obsessed with her. So when she did that whole thing I was like, ‘Oh my God! That's so cool because I love her to.' We ended up becoming friendly and she's really sweet. I love her so much."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights 11:35 ET on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

