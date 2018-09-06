Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Take Their Love to New York Fashion Week

Hailey Baldwin is introducing Justin Bieber to the fashion world one runway show at a time.

The supermodel invited her fiancé along to John Elliot's presentation during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, marking their first fashion show as an engaged couple. Hailey and Justin arrived hand-in-hand to the Pier 62 skatepark, where they were joined in the front row by LeBron James, Whoopi Goldberg and Kendall Jenner's former flame Ben Simmons. Another familiar face in the crowd included Pete Davidson, who attended without Ariana Grande by his side.

Baldwin brought the glam on behalf of the inseparable lovebirds in a long blond wig, denim cutoffs and a sheer blouse. Meanwhile, the 24-year-old pop singer kept it casual in an oversized T-shirt, track pants and a Los Angeles Lakers baseball cap.

It's unclear whether or not Hailey's booked any shows for the latest installment of this year's Fashion Week itinerary, but days ago she made a subtle nod to Justin while walking the runway in Shanghai.