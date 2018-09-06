The Greatest Showman's Sam Humphrey Undergoing "High-Risk" Surgery

Sam Humphrey is hoping to feel better very soon.

After delighting fans with his role as Tom Thumb in The Greatest Showman, the actor is undergoing a serious procedure in Los Angeles.

"Sam has been suffering from complications due to Crohn's disease, which is exasperated by Sam's skeletal dysplasia and size," Sam's family said in a statement to E! News. "He is currently under the care of some of the best doctors in the world at Cedars Sinai and is undergoing high-risk corrective surgery. His family and friends are with him and they ask for privacy while Sam is treated and recovers."

"They welcome everyone's prayers and support at this time," the statement continued.

Before the procedure, Sam took to Instagram and wished his co-star Zendaya a happy birthday.