MTV Star Cheyenne Floyd Set to Join Teen Mom OG

MTV
The Teen Mom OG family is growing!
Cheyenne Floyd is set to join the new season of MTV's reality show when it premieres next month.
"I think that there was a lot of questions regarding my pregnancy from the beginning when I got pregnant. It will be interesting to now tell people what actually happened," Cheyenne shared with Us Weekly who first broke the news. "Everybody knows that Cory Wharton didn't find out about Ryder until she was 6 months and now everyone's questions will get answered as to what actually happened."
Reality TV viewers may recognize Cheyenne from other shows on MTV.
She previously competed on season three of Are You the One? In addition, she met the father of her child on The Challenge: Rivals lll. While Cheyenne and Cory are not together, the proud mom has a new man in her life that will be introduced on the show.
"Cory and I get along very well. We put Ryder first and we've worked out a beautiful co-parenting relationship," she revealed. "Of course every relationship has its ups and downs but we've worked out our kinks and we're learning how to do it day by day, how to get along."
The casting announcement comes after Bristol Palin revealed that she will be joining the new season and opening up her life for cameras.
"I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey," she wrote on Instagram this past July when confirming the news. Ex-boyfriend Levi Johnson and his wife are also slated to appear as part of her storyline.
And while viewers can count on Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood to appear in the show, one familiar couple has decided to call it quits with the franchise.
"We're not returning to Teen Mom this season," Mackenzie Edwards shared with E! News. Ryan Edwards would also confirm the news on Instagram.
Something tells us there will still be plenty of stories to tell this season.
Teen Mom OG returns Monday, October 1 at 9 p.m. only on MTV.