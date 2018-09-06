MTV Star Cheyenne Floyd Set to Join Teen Mom OG

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Sep. 6, 2018 3:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cheyenne Floyd, MTV

MTV

The Teen Mom OG family is growing!

Cheyenne Floyd is set to join the new season of MTV's reality show when it premieres next month.

"I think that there was a lot of questions regarding my pregnancy from the beginning when I got pregnant. It will be interesting to now tell people what actually happened," Cheyenne shared with Us Weekly who first broke the news. "Everybody knows that Cory Wharton didn't find out about Ryder until she was 6 months and now everyone's questions will get answered as to what actually happened."

Reality TV viewers may recognize Cheyenne from other shows on MTV.

She previously competed on season three of Are You the One? In addition, she met the father of her child on The Challenge: Rivals lll. While Cheyenne and Cory are not together, the proud mom has a new man in her life that will be introduced on the show.

Photos

Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

"Cory and I get along very well. We put Ryder first and we've worked out a beautiful co-parenting relationship," she revealed. "Of course every relationship has its ups and downs but we've worked out our kinks and we're learning how to do it day by day, how to get along."

The casting announcement comes after Bristol Palin revealed that she will be joining the new season and opening up her life for cameras.

"I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey," she wrote on Instagram this past July when confirming the news. Ex-boyfriend Levi Johnson and his wife are also slated to appear as part of her storyline.

And while viewers can count on Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood to appear in the show, one familiar couple has decided to call it quits with the franchise.

"We're not returning to Teen Mom this season," Mackenzie Edwards shared with E! News. Ryan Edwards would also confirm the news on Instagram.

Something tells us there will still be plenty of stories to tell this season.

Teen Mom OG returns Monday, October 1 at 9 p.m. only on MTV.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Reality TV , Casting , Top Stories , Apple News , TV
Latest News
Chris Brown

Chris Brown's Ex Nia Guzman Requests Increase in Monthly Child Support

Lyric McHenry

Lyric McHenry Laid to Rest Three Weeks After Her Death

Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

How Lil Xan's Breakup With Noah Cyrus Hooked the Internet

Olivia Munn, 2018 Critics Choice Awards

Olivia Munn Speaks Up After Learning a Registered Sex Offender Was Cast in Predator

Burt Reynolds, Today

Burt Reynolds Dead at 82: Look Back at the Star's Life in Photos

Burt Reynolds

Sally Field and More Stars React to Burt Reynolds' Death

Cardi B Gushes Over Daughter Kulture at NYFW

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.