Burt Reynolds Dead at 82: Look Back at the Star's Life in Photos

Burt Reynolds has passed away at the age of 82.

The iconic actor died in his Florida home on Thursday morning, E! News has confirmed.

His long-spanning career began with small roles in TV shows like Hawk and Gunsmoke in the '60s before he was catapulted to fame because of his role in the action film Deliverance. Over the years, he fell in and out of love with co-stars, from Loni Anderson to Sally Fields, although he never quite got over Fields. Reynolds has lamented the end of their relationship over the years and frequently called her "the love of my life."

Following the announcement of his passing, celebrities have shown an outpouring of love and respect for the popular actor. His former The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas co-star, Dolly Parton, said, "Oh how sad I am today along with Burt's millions of fans around the world as we mourn one of our favorite leading men. I know we will always remember his funny laugh, that mischievous sparkle in his eyes and his quirky sense of humor."

She concluded, "You will always be my favorite sheriff, rest in peace my little buddy. I will always love you, Dolly."