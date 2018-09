Meghan Markle Turns Heads in Blue Sleeveless Dress at Gala Concert With Prince Harry

Inside the event, Harry and Meghan were spotted meeting conductor Sir Karl Jenkins and singer Lesley Garrett. Daily Mail's Rebecca English shared video on social media of the royals sharing a sweet PDA moment at the gala. While talking to guests, Meghan gave Harry a little rub on his back.

The royal couple has been back in the spotlight for the last week after spending some time away from the public eye for most of August. On Tuesday, the couple donned suits to attend the WellChild Awards, where they met with severely ill children who were being honored at the ceremony.

Last week, Harry and Meghan stepped out to attend a special gala performance of the Broadway musical Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London.