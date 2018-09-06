Selena Gomez Reveals What Inspired Her New Coach Collection

On the Selena Slip Dress...

This is what I'm wearing: this sweet, little silk number. I love this and the reason why I designed it this way is because I love wearing dresses with sneakers. Obviously, I'm wearing heels with it. And, I don't know if any girl feels me on this, but when I wear something too revealing up here, I love something to cover it up, just to make me feel good.

On the Selena Belt Bag...

This is my favorite! It's actually neat because I don't like carrying things some times. Some times I just want to put [my bag] around [me] or put it to go. People were making fun of that, but they're like a thing, so...

On the overall collection...

Everything is easy. Classic, simple, easy—I love it...Originally, when I worked with Coach, we started with handbags. This has evolved into something really cool. Stuart Vevers, who is the head designer for Coach, inspired me to basically create my whole wardrobe line, so my friends can wear it, so I can wear it. He knows me very well, so he wanted something that I could put my stamp on.

For more, watch the video above!