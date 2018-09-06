BTS Debuts New "Idol" Music Video Featuring Nicki Minaj and Starts a Dance Craze

It's been about two weeks since BTS dropped their album, Love Yourself: Answer, and revealed their surprise collaboration with Nicki Minaj for their new song "Idol."

Now, the K-pop group has another surprise for their ARMY: a new music video for the chart-topping hit.

The singers actually dropped a music video when they first released the track. However, it didn't feature the Grammy-nominated rapper. Now, the "Anaconda" artist is front and center.

If fans fast-forward to the three-minute and 13 second mark, they'll see Minaj rocking a neon 'do and colorful ensemble. As her lyrics blast in the background, Minaj can be seen fanning herself and spending time on her phone while she chills on a couch.

However, BTS fans will likely want to watch the entire video. While it isn't too different from the original, it does feature some killer dance moves.

Speaking of dance moves, there are several clips of fans imitating the group's choreography at the end of the video. The stars also included the hashtag #IdolChallenge to encourage other people to join in on the fun.

Watch the clips to see both music videos.