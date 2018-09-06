Avril Lavigne Teases Music Comeback After the "Worst Years of My Life"

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Sep. 6, 2018 11:42 AM
Avril Lavigne is ready to get back to the music.
After much anticipation, the singer behind huge hits including "Sk8er Boi," "Complicated" and "Here's to Never Growing Up" revealed to fans that her first single is coming sooner rather than later.
Titled "Head Above Water," the track will be released on September 19 and will come from a very personal place.
"I spent the last few years at home sick fighting Lyme Disease. Those were the worst years of my life as I went through both physical and emotional battles. I was able to turn that fight into music I'm really proud of," Avril shared on her personal website. "I wrote songs in my bed and on the couch and recorded there mostly as well. Words and lyrics that were so true to my experience came pouring out of me effortlessly. Truly... by keeping my spirits up, having goals to reach and a purpose to live for, my music helped to heal me and keep me alive."
"Head Above Water" is the first song Avril wrote from her bed during "one of the scariest moments of my life." But instead of keeping her story private, the Grammy nominee will be honest with fans about what she went through.
"I have decided to be truthful about my struggle, open and more vulnerable than ever before. And to be honest, part of me doesn't want to talk about being sick because I want it to all be behind me, but I know I have to. Because not only is it a part of my life, I need to bring awareness to the severity of Lyme Disease," Avril explained. "A single bug bite can f--k you up hard. People aren't aware that Lyme must be treated almost immediately. Often if they are aware, they go untreated simply because they can't get a Lyme diagnosis! And even when they do get a diagnosis, a lot of times they simply can't afford the treatment."
Since her diagnosis, The Avril Lavigne Foundation is working to bring awareness to the disease and share resources for those suffering from the condition.
As for her career in music, Avril realizes that her health comes first and foremost. At the same time, she can't help but have a mindset that anything is still possible when it comes to singing and performing.
"I'm taking my life back into my own hands and doing what it is I know I am meant to be doing in this life time. Making music. And sharing my healing and hope, through my music. I wish for this all to touch you, to bring you strength, to lift you up, to inspire and to encourage you," she shared. "I want more than ANYTHING to be back up on stage. To be holding my guitars and running around. To sing my heart out and travel around the world to see all of my fans. I will do EVERYTHING I can to get back up on stage, to travel, to sing to you, to work again."
