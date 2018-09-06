Avril Lavigne Teases Music Comeback After the "Worst Years of My Life"

Avril Lavigne is ready to get back to the music.

After much anticipation, the singer behind huge hits including "Sk8er Boi," "Complicated" and "Here's to Never Growing Up" revealed to fans that her first single is coming sooner rather than later.

Titled "Head Above Water," the track will be released on September 19 and will come from a very personal place.

"I spent the last few years at home sick fighting Lyme Disease. Those were the worst years of my life as I went through both physical and emotional battles. I was able to turn that fight into music I'm really proud of," Avril shared on her personal website. "I wrote songs in my bed and on the couch and recorded there mostly as well. Words and lyrics that were so true to my experience came pouring out of me effortlessly. Truly... by keeping my spirits up, having goals to reach and a purpose to live for, my music helped to heal me and keep me alive."