Selena Gomez's Reaction to Her Many PCAs Nominations Is Too Cute: "I'm Honored!"

by Brett Malec | Thu., Sep. 6, 2018 10:40 AM
Could Selena Gomez be any more lovable?!
After E! announced the nominations for the 2018 People's Choice Awards Wednesday, E! News was with the 26-year-old singer and actress for an exclusive interview at her Coach x Selena Gomez collection event in L.A. where Jason Kennedy broke the news to Gomez about her many PCAs nominations (and yes—her reaction was beyond adorable).
"I have some good news before I hug you goodbye," Kennedy told Gomez. "You have been nominated for an E!'s People's Choice Award."
After an outburst of excitement, Gomez brought it back down to earth. "I'm not the People's Choice yet, I'm nominated," she replied.
"You're nominated so you need to talk to your fans," Kennedy said. "I'm pretty sure you have a few thousand out there that can help you out."
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
In addition to her hit show 13 Reasons Why getting multiple mons, Gomez is also nominated for Female Artist of 2018. "Great! I don't even have an album out yet but I will!" Gomez laughed.
Her song "Back to You" is up for Song of 2018. "Oh my god, that's awesome!" she gushed.
Lastly, she's up for Social Celeb of 2018 wit her whopping 142 million Instagram followers. "Of course I'm on that one," she smiled. "I'm honored for those who follow me!"
Watch Gomez's precious reaction above! And for more from our exclusive interview with Gomez, watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m.!
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
Chrissy Teigen's Campaign for PCAs Social Celebrity Is Already Underway and It's So Chrissy Teigen: ''I've Never Won Anything!''
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?