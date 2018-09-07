Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and More Celebrity Couples Who Are Both Nominated for 2018 People's Choice Awards!

The People's Choice Awards are showing the power of celebrity couples! Nine pairs were nominated for awards this year.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are both nominated. Blake received a nomination for Style Icon of 2018 while her husband could be a big winner as he received three individual nominations and another two for his hit movie, Deadpool 2. Ryan also scored a nomination for Social Celebrity of 2018 at the People's Choice Awards.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé share a nomination for their On the Run II Tour. They also individually received nominations for Male Artist and Female Artist of 2018.

Justin Timberlake, who previously toured with Jay Z, received his own nomination for his Man of the Woods tour. His wife, Jessica Biel, should also be celebrating the nomination for her show, The Sinner. Check all the nominated couples below and be sure to watch the 2018 People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.