Paris Jackson Calls Out Paparazzi After They Compare Her to Dad Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson is firing back at the paparazzi who yelled at her in New York City.

The 20-year-old model and daughter of the late Michael Jackson attended the Tom Ford New York Fashion Week show on Wednesday night, where she happily posed for pictures inside the venue. But outside of the show, Paris says, paparazzi yelled at her because they didn't get a shot of her face.

Jackson took to Twitter after the incident to tell her followers, "i just got yelled at in a really mean way outside the tom ford show because paparazzi didn't get a chance to shoot my face. (for those of you that don't know, paps don't get paid unless my face is in the shot.)."