Luann de Lesseps Says Things Are "Great" With Her Kids in Spite of Their Lawsuit

After Luann de Lesseps was sued by her ex-husband and kids this summer, fans started to question her relationship with her offspring.

But on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Countess set the record straight and said "everything is great with the kids."

"There was a big hiccup about me wanting to get a house upstate and not being in the Hamptons," she said. "So, I decided to keep the Hamptons home and I'm getting a house upstate in any case. So, it all worked. It all worked out, and the kids are great."

In fact, The Real Housewives of New York star said she spent Labor Day with her children and that they had a "fantastic" time.

The lawsuit was brought forth by Luann's adult children, Noel de Lesseps and Victoria de Lesseps, as well as by her first husband, Count Alexandre de Lesseps. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the family members claimed the reality star broke a stipulation in her 2009 divorce settlement.

"This action arises from Defendant's breach of a Stipulation of Settlement and related Judgment of Divorce by her failure to create a trust for the benefit of her children, her conversion of the trust's corpus and her present threat to abscond with money derived from the potential sale of the trust corpus and use it to purchase, for herself alone, a luxury home in upstate New York," the documents stated.