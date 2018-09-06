LOL! Ariana Grande's Ponytail Has a Mind of Its Own

Ariana Grande has given the term "haircare" a whole new meaning!

As Jimmy Fallon discovered on The Tonight Show Wednesday, the 25-year-old "God Is a Woman" singer's hair has a mind of its own. In a pre-taped sketch, the host entered her dressing room for a quick chat, where he learned her trademark ponytail is actually sentient.

Grande's ponytail made its presence known when it moved across the room, opened the mini fridge and handed Fallon a can of La Croix. As he looked on in disbelief, Grande sneezed and received a tissue from her ponytail. Acting as if nothing was out of the ordinary, Grande's ponytail answered her phone and then autographed Questlove's copy of her album, Sweetener.

"Ariana! Wait, wait, wait!" Fallon interjected. "When did this thing with your hair start?"

"I mean, I've like always worn it in a ponytail," the pop princess said, shrugging her shoulders.