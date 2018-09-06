Fortnite Halloween Costumes to Buy Now Before They Sell Out

Do you even game, bro?

Chances are if you personally game or if you know someone who games, you know what Fornite is. Not to make a big deal out of it, but it's kind of the hottest game right now. You basically link up with other players from all over the world to form a squad (or you can play solo) to collect weapons and essentially destroy your enemies. Neat, right?

The best part though, by far, is choosing your character. If you've played, you know there's tons of wacky yet rad choices that range from big and burly to sleek and feminine. Let's just say there's truly a Fornite character for every type of person.

We mean it, whether your eight or 80, the costumes alone are enough to make you want to join in.