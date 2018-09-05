TV's Top Leading Lady 2018 Winner Melanie Scrofano Speaks Out With Heartfelt Statement

She was the Girl on Top and now she's our Leading Lady.

After six rounds of voting and several days of waiting (sorry!), we're here to announce that TV's Top Leading Lady is Wynonna Earp's Melanie Scrofano.

For the second year in a row, Scrofano has been named your favorite TV actress, and she's speaking out to thank everyone who voted tirelessly for her over the past few weeks. Here, in full, is her very Leading Lady-esque statement:

"Imagine if everybody in the world cared about something/someone the way you care about this show?

I have no delusions about why I won E!'s Leading Lady. It's not because I deserve it the most. Leading a show is hard. It's hard on your ego. It's hard on your family. It's even hard on your self-esteem, believe it or not. All these ladies have to deal with the s--t sandwich of leading a show, and I hope to start a club with them where we drink coffee and cry into each other's shoulders and vent about how hard and lonely it is."