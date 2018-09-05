EXCLUSIVE!

2018 Emmys: Millie Bobby Brown, Constance Wu, Tina Fey and More Presenters Announced

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 3:00 PM

The stars are lining up for the 2018 Emmys!

With less than two weeks to go until the award show, we're learning more about who will be in attendance and celebrate the very best in TV.

E! News can exclusively reveal that nominees Kate McKinnon and Millie Bobby Brown will serve as presenters for the live telecast from Los Angeles.

In addition, Tina Fey, Kit Harington and Constance Wu will have the honor of presenting inside the Microsoft Theater later this month.

So what can fans expect when the show airs on September 17? For starters, Michael Che and Colin Jost will serve as co-hosts where they recently teased their big plans for the evening.

2018 Emmy Nominees' Best Looks

"It is kind of fun for us to do something that is not political," Colin previously told Vanity Fair. "The exciting part is to do things about television and that particular awards ceremony and make it, in general, less political than normal. There's a lot to celebrate in television right now. It's a very strong time."

As for who could win big, many eyes are on some first-time nominees including Ricky Martin, Penélope Cruz and Issa Rae.

John Legend, Sara Bareilles and Jessica Biel could also walk away with their very first Emmy. 

So who's going to win? You have to tune in when the 2018 Emmys air Monday, September 17 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)

