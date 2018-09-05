Kim Kardashian Fighting to Help Free Drug Offender: 5 Things We Learned From Her Wrongful Conviction Episode

Kim Kardashian is opening up about prison reform.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is a guest on the latest episode of music executive Jason Flom's Wrongful Conviction podcast. During their talk on the episode, Kim discusses Alice Marie Johnson and how President Donald Trump granted her clemency after their spring meeting at the White House.

"I was introduced to Jason after a recent prison visit. I'd heard such amazing things about him, and his fight for justice and prison reform," Kim wrote on her app on Wednesday. "He's fought very hard to get clemency for so many people. I was honored to be able to talk to Jason for his podcast and to discuss issues that we're both extremely passionate about."

Let's take a look at everything we learned from Kim's talk with Jason on Wrongful Conviction: