Liam Hemsworth's Celebrity Doppelgänger Is This Russian Tennis Player

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 1:25 PM

Liam Hemsworth, Karen Khachanov

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Paul Kane/Getty Images

Liam Hemsworth meet your doppelgänger, Karen Khachanov.

Tennis fans were shocked when they turned on their TV's to watch Rafael Nadal's U.S. Open third round match on Friday and saw a man that looked a lot like the Australian actor wielding a racket at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. However, as talented as Liam is, he wasn't the one on the court. The lookalike was Russian tennis champ Karen Khachanov, who is ranked 26 in the world for singles. 

The 22-year-old ended up losing the 4-hour match to Nadal, but he left the court as a winner, considering the amount of women clamoring to know more about the Hemsworth lookalike. On his Instagram, the pro tennis player answered a round of questions like, "Are you single?," to which the answer was no.

And when Karen was asked if he is related to Liam, he jokingly responded, "Yes, I am the 4th brother."

Liam, on the other hand, has yet to comment on his likeness to the Russian, but knowing him, he was probably busy scaring girlfriend Miley Cyrus. The Aussie has been spending some quality time with the singer in Nashville, where he has staged a majority of his frights.

Most recently, the actor ran towards his girlfriend on her porch, causing her to scream: ""Liam! He is so f--king annoying!"

Their lighthearted fun has assured Miam fans that the couple is happy in their relationship, contrary to speculation about a split. They recently shut down rumors of a breakup with a video of themselves dancing in the car, before Liam once again scared Miley.

Let's hope Miley gets him back one of these days.

