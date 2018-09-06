Shirking the Spotlight, Reforming Her Workouts and Getting Baby Tips From Kate: Inside Pippa Middleton's New World

This is pretty much what Pippa Middleton had in mind when she eagerly accepted financier James Matthews' custom engagement ring in 2016.

Sure, she had grown used to the increased focus that had been trained on her ever since she dutifully wore the form-fitting Alexander McQueen bridesmaid dress selected by sister Kate Middleton and her hedge fund manager love had, in turn, adapted to the attention that comes with squiring around the world's most famous in-law. "I guess it's become the new normal for us," she told the Daily Mail.

But, frankly, all of the hoopla had become more than a bit tiresome. "It means there are factors we have to weigh up and think about, but we try not to let it affect us," she told the British newspaper. "I try not to be too sensitive about things because it's just a bit of life I have to deal with. But I would be lying if I said it didn't affect me."