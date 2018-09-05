Watch Colin Kaepernick's New Nike Commercial as Controversy Continues

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 11:24 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Colin Kaepernick, Nike

Nike

Colin Kaepernick has another message for fans just days after his Nike campaign sparked controversy.

On Wednesday morning, the athlete released a new commercial with the famous brand that urges consumers to dream big no matter what the naysayers say.

"If people say your dreams are crazy, if they laugh at what you think you can do, good! Stay that way!" he shared in the two-minute video. "Because what non-believers fail to understand is that calling a dream crazy is not an insult—it's a compliment."

Through the video, several deserving individuals are given the spotlight and prove that rough beginnings can lead to greatness.

In fact, many athletes including LeBron James and the Williams sisters are given an indirect shoutout in the piece.

Photos

Sports Nuts: Famous Fans

"Don't become the best basketball player on the planet. Be bigger than basketball," Colin explained while giving credit to the new Los Angeles Lakers basketball player who recently opened up a new school for deserving students.

"And if you're a girl from Compton, don't just become a tennis player. Become the greatest athlete ever," he added when showing footage of Serena Williams and Venus Williams. "Yah, that's more like it."

Before the video comes to an end, Colin has one more request for those watching. "So don't ask if your dreams are crazy. Ask if they're crazy enough," he shared.

Today's video comes after the athlete became the face of Nike's newest advertisement for the 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" campaign. "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything," the ad stated.

While stars like Alicia Keys and Ava DuVernay have praised the ad, others have taken to social media and shared their plans to boycott the company. Some have even shared images of their sneakers on fire with the hashtags #NikeBoycott and #BurnYourNikes.

"The National Football League believes in dialogue, understanding and unity. We embrace the role and responsibility of everyone involved with this game to promote meaningful, positive change in our communities," Jocelyn Moore, the NFL's Executive Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs said in a statement to Deadline. "The social justice issues that Colin and other professional athletes have raised deserve our attention and action."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sports , Controversy , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Kanye West Apologizes to Drake Amid Their Feud

Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Get Matching Infinity Tattoos

Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump, White House

Kim Kardashian Returns to the White House

Meghan Markle, Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks Wedding

Meghan Markle Earns Her Spot on Vanity Fair's 2018 Best Dressed List

Sugarland, Kristian Bush, Jennifer Nettles, 2018 CMT Music Awards

2018 PCAs: See the Musical Groups and Collaborations Nominees, Including Migos, Sugarland & More!

David Henrie, Marie Cahill

Wizards of Waverly Place's David Henrie and Maria Cahill Expecting Baby Girl

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Check out the 2018 PCAs Female Music Artist Nominees, Including Ariana Grande, Cardi B and Taylor Swift

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.