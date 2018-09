Khloe Kardashian Fires Back: I'm "Not Acting" as If Tristan Thompson "Didn't Cheat"

Khloe Kardashian has had enough with all of the rumors about her relationship.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Tuesday to address a report claiming that she and Tristan Thompson are "talking marriage." In response, Khloe wrote in the blog's Instagram comments, "Who makes up this crap you guys post?? This is how slow the news is? You need this ridiculous story?? What a waste."

She then added, "If you must write such crap please stop tagging me at least!"

Khloe also responded to a commenter who wrote, "This is so sad like who would want a love story like this, it's pathetic to see a strong women [sic] become weak over a man." The Good American founder replied, "It's truly sad that you believe blogs and then actually take the time to comment on someone else's life."