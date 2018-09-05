2018 PCAs: See the Musical Groups and Collaborations Nominees, Including Migos, Sugarland & More!

The wait is over! The People's Choice Awards nominations have been revealed and now is the time to start voting for your favorite nominees.

This year's musical group nominees are packed with artists that are taking over the charts. Little Big Town and Sugarland both walk away with double nominations. Meanwhile, Imagine Dragons is nominated for the Group of 2018 as well as their concert tour, Evolve.

The collaborations of 2018 are equally exciting with Cardi B, Bad Bunny, & J Balvin receiving a nomination for their hit, "I Like It". Migos and Drake's collaboration, "Walk It Talk It", was also recognized when E! announced the nominations for the People's Choice Awards today.

See all the musical group and collaborations nominees below and check out the People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.