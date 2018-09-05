2018 PCAs: Check out Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown and More Television Star Nominees

NBC
by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 8:30 AM
NBC
The People's Choice Awards nominations are out! Television fans get ready to vote because many of your favorite stars are nominated.
The Walking Dead comes away with nominations for Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Lauren Cohan and Andrew Lincoln. While E! announced today that Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco received People's Choice Awards nominations before the Big Bang Theory's final season.
The cast of This Is Us should be celebrating too. Mandy Moore , Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley were all nominated.
Riverdale fans can also rejoice because Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse were nominated for their work on the hit CW series. See all the television star nominees below and be sure to watch the People's Choice Awards, airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.
