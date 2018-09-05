See Which of Your Favorite TV Shows Are 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Nominees, Including This Is Us, Atlanta & More!

TV fans get excited, because you can finally vote for your favorite show and actor ahead of 2018's E! People's Choice Awards.

As we all know, TV fans are some of the most dedicated fans around, so you know you want to grab your favorite couch-surfing attire and start voting for your No.1 series ASAP.

For those of you who don't know what we're talking about, the time has come for the E! People's Choice Awards nominees to be revealed.

Today, E! shared which TV shows are up for categories like The Drama Show of 2018—we're looking at you This Is Us—and The Revival Show of 2018 (AKA any show from the '90s that is now back on TV).

Drama shows like The Walking Dead and The Good Doctor will not only be competing against This Is Us for the drama category, but all three are also up for The Show of 2018, which is a big deal.