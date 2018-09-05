House of Cards Reveals the Fate of Kevin Spacey's Frank Underwood

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 6:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
House of Cards, Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, Season 5

Netflix

House of Cards is putting Frank Underwood six feet under. The official Twitter account of the hit Netflix drama revealed the series will kill off Kevin Spacey's character in the sixth and final season.

In a video posted to Twitter, Robin Wright's Claire Underwood addresses her husband, only to have it revealed she's talking to his tombstone. She breaks the fourth wall as well, speaking to the audience. See the full short video below.

Now the question on every fan's minds: Did Claire kill Frank?

Photos

TV's Most Shocking Exits: Stars Who Walked Away From Hit Shows

House of Cards will return for its sixth and final season on November 2, while the real-world politics will be dominating headlines in advance of the midterm elections. The series was in production on season six when Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp came forward with sexual misconduct allegations about Spacey. Other men followed suit with their stories and the series was placed on hiatus. Eventually, Netflix and MRC severed ties with Spacey and resumed production on the show. However, the Emmy-winning political drama was very near cancellation, according to Wright.

"I believed we should finish. I believed we should honor our commitment. To the people that loved the show, also. Why quit?" she told Net-A-Porter.

"They printed that it was ‘only' 600 people out of work, but if you include security, cops, shooting on location in Baltimore, everything, 2,500 people would have been out of a job. And that's not fair—to take that security away from those people… They didn't do anything [wrong]." Wright said as an executive producer on the show she felt protective of the cast and crew on set and fought to keep the series going.

She fought and won. Along with Wright, the final season cast includes Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear, Cody Fern, Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.

House of Cards returns November 2 on Netflix.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ House of Cards , Kevin Spacey , Robin Wright , Netflix , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Giuliana Rancic & Ryan Seacrest Reunite on "E! News"

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, AHS

American Horror Story: Apocalypse Debuts First Footage in New Teaser

Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, 2018 Disney ABC TCA Summer Press Tour

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Play "Most Likely To: Bachelor Wedding Edition"

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Play Most Likely Game

Hocus Pocus, Sanderson Sisters

Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Schedule Will Satisfy All Your Hocus Pocus Desires

Colton Underwood, The Bachelor

Colton Underwood's Inevitable and Impressive Journey to Become the Next Bachelor

Law and Order: SVU

Law and Order: Hate Crimes Coming to NBC as SVU Spinoff From Dick Wolf and Warren Leight

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.