Jennifer Love Hewitt Has the Best Michael Jackson Stories

Jennifer Love Hewitt has met a lot of celebrities over the years, but meeting Michael Jackson was one of her most memorable encounters.

The actress recalled working with the late singer as a child during her guest appearance on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Hewitt met the 13-time Grammy winner when she was just 10 years old. She was shooting a commercial for the lifestyle brand LA Gear and was told she would be working with "Michael." However, she didn't realize she would be working with the King of Pop.

"Now, like, thinking back on it, if I had been in my 20s, I probably would have, like, pooped my pants a little bit. Like, 'Oh my God! I'm about to work with Michael Jackson,'" she told host Jimmy Kimmel. "At 10, I was just like 'Oh he's so cool. This is going to be really fun.'"

While she was excited to meet Jackson, she was also excited to meet his pet chimpanzee, Bubbles. The 9-1-1 star said she even gave the animal a high-five.