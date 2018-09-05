Ashlee Simpson-Ross Confirms "Boyfriend" Is About Lindsay Lohan

So, the rumors were true: Ashlee Simpson-Ross' "Boyfriend" really was about Lindsay Lohan.

In 2005, Simpson-Ross released the song as the lead single from her sophomore album, I Am Me. At the time, she denied whispers that the song was about Lohan and Wilmer Valderrama. "It's not about one person in particular. It's just something every girl can relate to," she told MTV. "It's a song about [how] every girl out there sometimes thinks you stole her boyfriend. It's just making fun of that." Later, in an interview with Ryan Seacrest on Larry King Now, the singer explained, "It's very junior high, high school, college, and whatnot, the situation. And it's me kind of making fun of something I went through. As far as saying who the song I wrote it about, or whatever, I'm not doing that with this record..." Seacrest noted that Simpson-Ross grinned every time she said it's not about anyone in particular—which, of course, made her smile more.

Simpson-Ross co-wrote "Boyfriend" with Kara DioGuardi and producer John Shanks—and in the bold chorus, she seemingly addressed Lohan directly, singing, "Hey, how long till the music drowns you out? / Don't put words up in my mouth / I didn't steal your boyfriend / Hey, how long till you face what's goin' on / 'Cause you really got it wrong / I didn't steal your boyfriend."