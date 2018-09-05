8 Things at New York Fashion Week We're Excited for

New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer '19 is almost here!

Every fashion week includes beautiful garments, next-level beauty, conversation-starting runway shows, front rows filled with celebrities and A-list parties that give us serious FOMO. Yet, this fashion week promises to be all of that, plus more.

Newness and change are common themes in the conversations proceeding the event. There are new companies sprouting from designers that used to co-own popular labels (like Cushnie, a new line from a previous owner of Cushnie et Ochs), as well as a bright light on up-and-coming designers. A. Human will make a case for body modification in the form of fashion accessories—a new blend of style and technology. Rihanna, however, will use technology differently with a Savage x Fenty party (in lieu of a runway show for Fenty Puma) and accompanying release of the new lingerie line online.

There's a packed schedule with back-to-back moments you don't want to miss.