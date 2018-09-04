Lauren Jauregui Opens Up About ''Exploring'' Her Sexuality

Since leaving Fifth Harmony to go solo, Lauren Jauregui has been on a journey of self-discovery.

The artist, who came out as bisexual in 2016, discussed her sexuality in a candid interview with Nylon. The singer said that since coming out in a letter written for Billboard, she has realized "we're all just humans and if we're attracted to each other, we're just attracted to each other." After coming to this realization, she began to "explore that fluidity all the time."

"Make all the love you want with whoever the f--k you want. Why are you gonna waste your time hating yourself ‘cause of who you like or who you wanna f--k? You might not even like them, you might just wanna f--k them, and that's fine," she proclaimed.

Now, those experiences are reflected in her new music. "Most of the songs actually don't even allude to boy or girl, they're just you that I'm talking to," the artist explained. "I'm gonna talk about whatever it is that I'm going through, so if what I went through, I went through with a girl, you're gonna hear about it from that perspective. If what I went through, I did with a man, you're gonna hear it from that perspective, ‘cause I just love souls."