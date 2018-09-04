Lauren Jauregui Opens Up About ''Exploring'' Her Sexuality

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Sep. 4, 2018 7:29 PM

Lauren Jauregui

Since leaving Fifth Harmony to go solo, Lauren Jauregui has been on a journey of self-discovery.

The artist, who came out as bisexual in 2016, discussed her sexuality in a candid interview with Nylon. The singer said that since coming out in a letter written for Billboard, she has realized "we're all just humans and if we're attracted to each other, we're just attracted to each other." After coming to this realization, she began to "explore that fluidity all the time."

"Make all the love you want with whoever the f--k you want. Why are you gonna waste your time hating yourself ‘cause of who you like or who you wanna f--k? You might not even like them, you might just wanna f--k them, and that's fine," she proclaimed.

Now, those experiences are reflected in her new music. "Most of the songs actually don't even allude to boy or girl, they're just you that I'm talking to," the artist explained. "I'm gonna talk about whatever it is that I'm going through, so if what I went through, I went through with a girl, you're gonna hear about it from that perspective. If what I went through, I did with a man, you're gonna hear it from that perspective, ‘cause I just love souls."

Fifth Harmony's Normani and Lauren Jauregui Share Solo Plans

Lauren Jauregui, Harper's Bazaar 150 Most Fashionable Women

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar

The singer first discussed her pride in being a bisexual woman in her open letter to Trump supporters, which was published after the 2016 Presidential Election. In an emotionally charged response, she said, "I am a bisexual Cuban-American woman and I am so proud of it. I am proud to be part of a community that only projects love and education and the support of one another."

The former Fifth Harmony member is currently dating rapper Ty Dolla $ign, who she sings with on the song "In Your Phone." 

On his birthday in April, the singer penned a sweet message declaring her love for the artist. "Thank you for your love, your guidance, your loyalty, your soul. You've taught me more than I can ever explain or thank you for and you continue to inspire and amaze me every single day. It was so lovely to sit at Delilah's with you last night just like we did last year on your birthday and know I'm even more in love with you than then. You make my heart beat in patterns I've never felt. I'm so grateful you were born and brought into my life. I love you baby love, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!," she wrote

