Breaking Down Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan's Very Public Breakup

It's official: the couple we never knew we needed has broken up.

This weekend, Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan gave their followers a front row seat to their very emotional and slightly confusing breakup.

It all began on one fateful Sunday evening when Lil Xan took to his Instagram Story to report, "I feel like i'm probably being cheated on." He promptly deleted the allegations, but the damage was already done.

Hours later, a crying Noah went on her Instagram Story to assure her fans that everything would be okay. Wiping tears from her face, she said, "Guys, the truth about it all at the end of the day is things suck and that days are gonna suck and that's just okay." She also claimed he jumped to conclusions because of a meme of Charlie Puth.

However, things only escalated from there. On a live stream, Lil Xan told his followers their relationship was set up by Columbia Records as a way to "boost" her popularity. He said, "Shout-out to Columbia Records for setting up that fake relationship."