Tracee Ellis Ross Returning to Host 2018 American Music Awards

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tracee Ellis Ross, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Image Group LA via Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross—and her countless wardrobe changes—are headed back to the American Music Awards!

ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced Wednesday that the Black-ish star will return to host the annual ceremony for a second consecutive year. The world's largest fan-voted awards show will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 9 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST.

And in a week from today, a live nominations ceremony will be held at YouTube Space L.A. Celebs expected to unveil this year's crop of well-deserving nominees include NormaniBebe RexhaElla Mai and Kane Brown. (For those not in the know, nominations are decided on fan interactions as reflected in Billboard Magazine and on Billboard.com, including album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, social activity and touring.) 

During last year's star-studded gathering, Tracee paid special tribute to mom Diana Ross, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award. 

Photos

Tracee Ellis Ross' 2017 American Music Awards Style

"It's extra special," the actress told E! News of their mother-daughter moment. "It just feels like sort of a perfect mish-mosh of the right things, you know? Like the planets aligned, I couldn't have planned that."

Other major jaw-droppers from the 2017 American Music Awards included Selena Gomez's first live performance in over a year as well as Christina Aguilera's unforgettable tribute to Whitney Houston in honor of The Bodyguard's 25th anniversary. 

We can't wait to see what Tracee brings to the American Music Awards this time around!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tracee Ellis Ross , American Music Awards , Awards , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Beyonce's Birthday: Celebrating Her Best Year Yet!

Reik Talks "Amigos Con Derechos" Collab With Maluma

CNCO Talks Music, Justin Bieber and New Dance

Kim Kardashian West Denies She's Kiki From Drake's Song

Ashlee Simpson, ASHLEE+EVAN 101

Ashlee Simpson-Ross Felt Like the Whole World ''Hated'' Her Following That Performance on Saturday Night Live

Childish Gambino, Music Video, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott

Childish Gambino Pokes Fun at Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott and Kanye West in Music Video

G-Eazy, Halsey

G-Eazy Kisses Halsey Onstage Amid Reconciliation Rumors and Machine Gun Kelly Feud

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.