American Horror Story: Apocalypse Debuts First Footage in New Teaser

After weeks of creepy teasers and with just a week until the premiere, the first actual footage of American Horror Story: Apocalypse has arrived!

While this 30 second trailer appears to be a trailer for the longer trailer, there's already plenty here to get us excited. Jessica Lange! Crashing airplanes! Joan Collins! The return of the latex suit!

Not much about the season has become any clearer thanks to this trailer, but everyone looks extremely cool, and there's a whole lot going on. There are hazmat suits and air raid sirens and Evan Peters hairdresser character is gonna eat some people while Ben (Dylan McDermott) looks like he's about to light something on fire, and Madison (Emma Roberts) is back with her iconic meme.