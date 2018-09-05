15 Vintage Kitchen Accessories That Are Too Cute to Handle

Even if you don't consider yourself to be an everyday Martha Stewart, you can still appreciate a nice kitchen.

After all, the kitchen is the room in the house where everyone hangs out, so it might as well be pretty. And what, pray tell, makes a kitchen worth spending time in? It's all about the details. More specifically retro '50s-inspired details, which are making quite the comeback right about now.

Really, though, how can you not see a baby blue blender and think: How cute, I have to use that! Bubble-shaped colorful accents like this just give the space a warm, welcome vibe.

And if you're really committed to the vintage trend, you can upgrade all your major appliances, too—just be warned, that one's going cost you a bit more.