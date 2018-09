Hailey Baldwin Rocks Her Engagement Ring on the Runway at Tommy Hilfiger Show

Hailey Baldwin is proudly showing off her engagement ring on the runway.

The 21-year-old model, who is set to tie the knot with beau Justin Bieber, traveled to Shanghai to walk in Tommy Hilfiger's TommyNow Icons show on Tuesday. Photos from the fashion event show Baldwin walking down the catwalk in a sporty red and white ensemble, pairing the look with her stunning diamond ring from her fiancé. While Bieber wasn't in attendance at the event, he was definitely on Baldwin's mind on Tuesday.

Before hitting the runway, Baldwin took to Instagram to post about her "perfect" summer, writing, "kissing goodbye the most perfect summer of my life!! Feeling insanely grateful for everything this season of my life has brought me and even more excited for what's next."