Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Play "Most Likely To: Bachelor Wedding Edition"

There's been a lot of Bachelor nation news lately, so you might have been distracted from the adorable proposal that went down in Paradise last night.

We already knew that Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon had gotten engaged on the beach during this season of Bachelor in Paradise, but now we have all witnessed this blessed event for ourselves. Ashley ugly cried, we ugly cried, and it was a beautiful moment for everyone (except Ashley's ex, Kevin, who was also there, and maybe Ashley's feet in stilettos in the sand).

Now that we've seen the proposal go down, it's time to start officially planning the Jashley (??) wedding with a fun game of "Most Likely To: Bachelor Wedding Edition," played by Jared and Ashley themselves. Which Bachelor alum will get the drunkest? Who will dance the best? Whose speech will bring the most tears? Find out in the video above!