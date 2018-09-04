EXCLUSIVE!

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Play "Most Likely To: Bachelor Wedding Edition"

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Sep. 4, 2018 1:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

There's been a lot of Bachelor nation news lately, so you might have been distracted from the adorable proposal that went down in Paradise last night. 

We already knew that Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon had gotten engaged on the beach during this season of Bachelor in Paradise, but now we have all witnessed this blessed event for ourselves. Ashley ugly cried, we ugly cried, and it was a beautiful moment for everyone (except Ashley's ex, Kevin, who was also there, and maybe Ashley's feet in stilettos in the sand). 

Now that we've seen the proposal go down, it's time to start officially planning the Jashley (??) wedding with a fun game of "Most Likely To: Bachelor Wedding Edition," played by Jared and Ashley themselves. Which Bachelor alum will get the drunkest? Who will dance the best? Whose speech will bring the most tears? Find out in the video above!

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

The pair have a lot of friends in this franchise, thanks to their respective seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, a season of Bachelor Winter Games, and their Bachelor-related podcasts, so this wedding could very well be the biggest Bachelor event in history. 

Hopefully for all of us, there will be cameras involved, and we'll get to see all of it (including Shawn Booth's potentially tear-inducing speech) with our own eyes.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bachelor in Paradise , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
American Horror Story: Apocalypse, AHS

American Horror Story: Apocalypse Debuts First Footage in New Teaser

Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Play Most Likely Game

Hocus Pocus, Sanderson Sisters

Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Schedule Will Satisfy All Your Hocus Pocus Desires

Colton Underwood, The Bachelor

Colton Underwood's Inevitable and Impressive Journey to Become the Next Bachelor

Law and Order: SVU

Law and Order: Hate Crimes Unit Coming to NBC as SVU Spinoff From Dick Wolf and Warren Leight

Giuliana Rancic Teases "E! News" Return on "Daily Pop"

Making It

Nick Offerman Officiates a Wedding on the Making It Finale (It Sounds As Sweet As You'd Expect)

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.