How Ben Affleck's Rehab Stay Is Different This Time Around

It's been about two weeks since Ben Affleck checked into rehab, and it looks like the actor will continue treatment for a little bit longer.

"Ben is there for as long as he needs to be," a source tells E! News. "Like before, he is dedicated to beating this, and however long they feel he should be in, that is the time limit."

While this is Affleck's third visit to rehab, another insider suggests Affleck's treatment program is different than others he's done in the past.

"Ben seems to be taking it very seriously," the second source says. "This isn't like the other rehabs he has done in the past. This is a residential program, and he is staying on property. He is not at the point where he has a lot of freedom or is able to leave. He is doing intense counseling and spending a lot of time in meetings and therapy. He also has time in his day to workout and spend time outside in the mountains."

The first insider echoes these notions by saying Affleck is "working hard doing therapy [and] meetings" and "working out quite a bit."

As for the reasoning behind this new treatment program, a third source previously told E! News the actor "wants to try something different and knows he needs more help."