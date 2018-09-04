Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Schedule Will Satisfy All Your Hocus Pocus Desires

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Sep. 4, 2018 12:54 PM

Hocus Pocus, Sanderson Sisters

Disney

Something wicked this way comes to Freeform. Yep, we're talking about the 13 Nights of Halloween, the annual programming block of specials and beloved movies, but this year there's a big twist: It's 31 Nights of Halloween. More spooky, more scary, more Hocus Pocus.

The network will launch 31 Nights of Halloween on October 1 (duh), and will celebrate the 25th anniversaries of both Hocus Pocus and Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. The 31 nights will end with an all-day Hocus Pocus marathon. You can never get too much of the Sanderson sisters. New programming this year includes Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic, premiering Sunday, Oct. 14. The special will take viewers behind the scenes with a tour of Disney parks.

See the full schedule below.

Photos

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2017

Monday, Oct. 1
5:00 p.m. ParaNorman
7:10 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. ParaNorman

Tuesday, Oct. 2
5:00 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:30 p.m. Disney - Pixar's Monsters University
12:00 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wednesday, Oct. 3
4:00 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
6:30 p.m. Disney - Pixar's Monsters University
9:00 p.m. Monster House
12:00 a.m. The Final Girls

Thursday, Oct. 4
5:00 p.m. ParaNorman
7:00 p.m. Monster House
9:00 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
12:00 a.m. Teen Spirit

Best Summer Movies of All Time, Parent Trap

Courtesy Disney

Friday, Oct. 5
12:30 p.m. The Parent Trap (1998)
3:30 p.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
6:10 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
8:20 p.m. The Goonies
12:00 a.m. The Breakfast Club

Saturday, Oct. 6
7:00 a.m. The Parent Trap (1998)
10:10 a.m. Monster House
12:20 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
2:50 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
4:55 p.m. The Goonies
7:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
9:45 p.m. Maleficent (Freeform premiere)
11:50 p.m. Warm Bodies (Freeform premiere)

Sunday, Oct. 7
7:00 a.m. Monster House
9:10 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
11:40 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1:50 p.m. Alice in Wonderland (2010, live action)
4:25 p.m. Hocus Pocus
6:35 p.m. Maleficent
8:40 p.m. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007, Freeform premiere)
11:20 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)

Monday, Oct. 8
4:00 p.m. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
6:30 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)
9:00 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
12:00 a.m. Clue

Tuesday, Oct. 9
3:00 p.m. Jurassic Park (1993)
6:00 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
8:00 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
12:00 a.m. Warm Bodies

Wednesday, Oct. 10
3:00 p.m. The Lost World: Jurassic Park
6:00 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
9:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. ParaNorman

Thursday, Oct. 11
4:30 p.m. ParaNorman
6:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:50 p.m. Despicable Me
12:00 a.m. Boxtrolls

Friday, Oct. 12
2:00 p.m. Boxtrolls
4:10 p.m. Disney's Bolt
6:20 p.m. Despicable Me
8:30 p.m. Disney's Frozen
12:00 a.m. Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Saturday, Oct. 13
7:00 a.m. ParaNorman
9:05 a.m. Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame
11:10 a.m. Disney's Bolt
1:15 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
5:00 p.m. Disney's Frozen
7:25 p.m. Disney-Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
9:30 p.m. Disney-Pixar's Monsters University
12:00 a.m. The Addams Family (1991)

Sunday, Oct. 14
7:00 a.m. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
9:30 a.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
11:10 a.m. The Addams Family (1991)
1:15 p.m. Hocus Pocus
3:25 p.m. Disney-Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
5:30 p.m. Disney-Pixar's Monsters University
8:00 p.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic  (Freeform premiere)
9:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania  (Freeform premiere)
11:00 p.m. The Parent Trap (1998)

Monday, Oct. 15
4:00 p.m. ParaNorman
6:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
8:00 p.m. The Parent Trap (1998)
12:00 a.m. Monster House

Tuesday, Oct. 16
3:30 p.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
4:30 p.m. Monster House
6:30 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
8:55 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. Disney's Mulan

Maleficent, Angelina Jolie

Walt Disney Studios

Wednesday, Oct. 17
2:00 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
4:30 p.m. Disney's Mulan
6:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:30 p.m. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
12:00 a.m. The Addams Family (1991)

Thursday, Oct. 18
4:00 p.m. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
6:30 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)
9:00 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
12:00 a.m. Maggie (Freeform premiere)

Friday, Oct. 19
3:30 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)
6:10 p.m. The Goonies
8:50 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
12:00 a.m. Monster House

Saturday, Oct. 20
7:00 a.m. Monster House
9:05 a.m. ParaNorman
11:10 a.m. Hocus Pocus
1:20 p.m. The Goonies
4:00 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:35 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
7:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
9:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
11:55 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Sunday, Oct. 21
7:00 a.m. ParaNorman
9:00 a.m. Spooky Buddies
11:05 a.m. Hocus Pocus
1:15 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
3:20 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:00 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
7:05 p.m. Hocus Pocus
9:15 p.m. Maleficent
11:20 p.m. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Monday, Oct. 22
4:00 p.m. Maleficent
6:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:20 p.m. The Witches of Eastwick (Freeform premiere)
12:00 a.m. Warm Bodies

Tuesday, Oct. 23
4:00 p.m. Hocus Pocus
6:10 p.m. The Witches of Eastwick
8:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
12:00 a.m. Monster House

Wednesday, Oct. 24
4:00 p.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
5:00 p.m. Monster House
7:00 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
9:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
12:00 a.m. Spooky Buddies

Thursday, Oct. 25
4:00 p.m. Jurassic Park (1993)
7:00 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
9:00 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
12:00 a.m. The Final Girls

Friday, Oct. 26
12:30 p.m. Jurassic Park (1993)
3:35 p.m. The Lost World: Jurassic Park
6:40 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. Teen Spirit

Saturday, Oct. 27
7:00 a.m. Dark Shadows (2012)
9:40 a.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
12:20 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
2:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus
4:40 p.m. Disney-Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
6:50 p.m. Disney-Pixar's Monsters University
9:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
11:25 p.m. Disney-Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
11:55 p.m. ParaNorman

Sunday, Oct. 28
7:00 a.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
9:40 a.m. The Addams Family (1991)
11:50 a.m. Hocus Pocus
2:00 p.m. Disney-Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
2:30 p.m. Disney-Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
4:35 p.m. Disney-Pixar's Monsters University
7:05 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
9:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
11:20 p.m. The Goonies

Monday, Oct. 29
4:30 p.m. The Goonies
7:10 p.m. Disney's Big Hero 6
9:20 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas  (25th Anniversary)
12:00 a.m. The Addams Family (1991)

Tuesday, Oct. 30
2:30 p.m. Disney's Big Hero 6
4:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
6:45 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:25 p.m. Disney-Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
8:55 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
12:00 a.m. Warm Bodies

Wednesday, Oct. 31—Hocus Pocus Marathon!
7:30 a.m. Hocus Pocus
11:00 a.m. Disney-Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
11:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus
2:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
4:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
6:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
8:55 p.m. Hocus Pocus
12:00 a.m. Hocus Pocus

