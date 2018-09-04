Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin's NYFW Street Style Are Fall Wardrobe Goals

You don't have to wait for fashion week to figure out which trends are going to be popular this fall.

Technically, we already know. In February, most runway shows displayed the brand's fall/winter collections. Thus, celebrity stylists selected their clients' street style wardrobes from these cold weather-proof lines. The result: Off-duty ensembles that are just as impactful as runway looks.

Just to recap, NYFW street style was epic. From Kendall Jenner's oversized knitwear with opaque tights to Hailey Baldwin's shearling-lined outerwear to Blake Lively's red PVC trench coat, everything you need to stun during the colder months is at your finger tips. Plus, now that time has passed, most of these items are available for purchase or have been replicated by more affordable brands. Therefore, recreating these looks should be pretty easy.