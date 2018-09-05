BRAND NEW
SUN 9e|6p
EXCLUSIVE!

See How Kim Kardashian Gets the Perfect Selfie Despite Dr.'s Orders to Give Her Wrist a Rest on KUWTK

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Not even an injured wrist is going to keep Kim Kardashian from taking the perfect selfie.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashian, the social media stunner gets creative after her doctor orders her to give her phone a rest.

"My hand hurts. I forgot my brace," Kim tells sister Khloe Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner. "Paxy, will you come over here and help me?"

"What are you having her do?" Khloe asks. "The doctor says I can only hold my phone like this," Kim explains. "So, I'm having paxy take my pics so I can rest my hands."

With KUWTK crew member Paxy's assistance, Kim shoots a short video to promote the launch of her Valentine's Day Kimoji Hearts perfume and her little work around has Kris thinking that her daughter may be on to something.

"It'll protect Kim's hand without missing a beat on social media," Kris confesses to the camera. "I'm definitely gonna poach Paxy to be my selfie assistant."

See how Kim keeps her selfie game strong at all times in the clip above.

Watch

Kim & Khloe Think Kourtney No Longer Wants to Be a Kardashian

Season Premiere August 5 9e|6p.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kim Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Kris Jenner , Selfies , Injury And Illness , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Kim Kardashian West Recruits a Selfie Assistant

LAW & ORDER: SVU

Why You Shouldn't Dismiss Law and Order: Hate Crimes Just Yet

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

2018 PCAs: Check out Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown and More Television Star Nominees

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

See Which of Your Favorite TV Shows Are 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Nominees, Including This Is Us, Atlanta & More!

Sarah Koenig

Serial Season 3 Premieres September 20 and Tackles the Criminal Justice System

Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman

2018 PCAs: See Chadwick Boseman, Melissa McCarthy, Chris Hemsworth and More Movie Star Nominees

Janet Jackson, InStyle

Janet Jackson Discusses Motherhood and Learning to Love Her Body

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.