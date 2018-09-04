Celebrate Giuliana Rancic's Return to E! News With Some of Her Sweetest Moments With Son Duke

  By
    &

Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Sep. 4, 2018 11:38 AM

Giuliana Rancic, Duke

Instagram

Giuliana Rancic is back! 

The long-time E! News host is returning to co-host the nightly news program alongside Jason Kennedy. Just as well as we've gotten to know G over the years, we've also gotten close with her family, especially her hubby Bill Rancic and their oh-so-cute son Duke

From family vacations on the beach to walking Duke home from school, G has shared some of her most precious family moments with us and we can't wait to see what's in store now that the crew is back in L.A. 

Celebrate Giuliana's return to E! News with some of her sweetest moments with Duke in the gallery below!

Photos

Giuliana Rancic's Best Looks

Giuliana Rancic, Bill Rancic, Duke

Instagram

Boats 'n Hats

"No, this isn't a photo shoot for a hat company (although these straw hats are the cutest!) It's just a pic of a family that loves boating, fun in the sun, and yes, wearing cute hats (update for those asking: hats by @hemlockhatco)"

Giuliana Rancic, Duke

Instagram

Back to School Cool

"Amazing back-to-school shopping trip with Duke at @abercrombiekids and they have THE best kid's clothes!!! I'm seriously obsessed and Duke loves them too. Swipe thru pics to see how cute these kid's looks are from sequin flip tees to cute sandals and comfy jeans and they have cool promo this weekend for a super cute water bottle! Love!!!!!! #kidsclothes #backtoschool #abercrombiekids #abercrombiepartner #kidfashion"

Giuliana Rancic, Duke

Instagram

4th of July Fun

"Happy 4th of July everyone!!!"

Article continues below

Giuliana Rancic, Duke

Instagram

Sweet Moments

"The @Pear app & website launches tomorrow and here now is a sneak peek at some of our fantastic contributors (swipe left!) Pear covers everything from family nutrition, IVF, nursery/kid room decor, fashion, adoption, academics and so much more! Another sneak peek later today but in the meantime you can sign up for @Pear by going to the link in my bio or pearenting.com/membership"

Giuliana Rancic, Duke

Instagram

Happiest Place on Earth

"Happy Family, Happy Place. Spending the weekend making memories at @waltdisneyworld (p.s. check out my insta story for all the #disneyworld fun!)"

Giuliana Rancic, Duke

Instagram

Tans and Holding Hands

"besitos"

Article continues below

Giuliana Rancic, Duke

Instagram

Little Chef

"Love that we can cook a meal (and have fun!) in a spacious @HyattHouse guestroom whenever we're on the road and feel like staying in #WhySettle #HyattHouse #ad"

Giuliana Rancic, Duke

Instagram

Christmas Cuties

"It's that time of the year again!!! Duke and I rockin' our @jamminjammies We love their onesies and this brand new style is adorable. The matching sets for the whole family are too cute & make great gifts too shopjamminjammies.com #love #jamminjammies #ad Check out my instastory"

Giuliana Rancic, Duke

Instagram

Haircuts by Mom

"Haircuts on the windowsill"

Article continues below

Giuliana Rancic, Bill Rancic, Duke

Instagram

Total Eclipse of the Heart

"#solareclipse #idaho #withtheboys"

Giuliana Rancic, Duke

Instagram

Traditions

"Favorite part of my day #walkinghomefromschool"

Giuliana Rancic, Duke

Instagram

Mornings With Mom

"Mornings with my little guy"

Article continues below

Giuliana Rancic, Duke

Instagram

Mother's Day Moments

"I asked for a hug and he topped it off with a kiss Sending love to all the mommies out there!!! #mothersday"

Giuliana Rancic, Bill Rancic, Duke

Instagram

Snow Day

"Happy Easter from the Rancic family"

Giuliana Rancic and Duke Rancic's Sweetest Mother-Son Moments

Mommy 'n Me

Giuliana takes a moment for herself and baby Duke.

Article continues below

Giuliana Rancic and Duke Rancic's Sweetest Mother-Son Moments

Beach Time

The mother-son duo enjoys a blissful moment at the beach.

Giuliana Rancic and Duke Rancic's Sweetest Mother-Son Moments

Sand Hearts

Giuliana draws Duke's name into the sand.

Giuliana Rancic and Duke Rancic's Sweetest Mother-Son Moments

Out and About

These two are constantly on the go!

Article continues below

Giuliana Rancic and Duke Rancic's Sweetest Mother-Son Moments

Birthday Boy

Giuliana and husband Bill threw Duke a western-themed birthday party.

Giuliana Rancic and Duke Rancic's Sweetest Mother-Son Moments

On the Set

Duke accompanies Giuliana to work.

Giuliana Rancic and Duke Rancic's Sweetest Mother-Son Moments

Time to Walk!

Giuliana helps Duke learn how to walk.

Article continues below

Giuliana Rancic and Duke Rancic's Sweetest Mother-Son Moments

Travel Pals

Duke looks at his mom with excitement after landing in New York.

Giuliana Rancic and Duke Rancic's Sweetest Mother-Son Moments

Twinsies

These two are twinsies in their onesies!

Giuliana Rancic and Duke Rancic's Sweetest Mother-Son Moments

Best Friends

The pair takes a calm moment for themselves.

Article continues below

Giuliana Rancic and Duke Rancic's Sweetest Mother-Son Moments

Crowd Favorites

The cameras love Giuliana and Duke as they make their way outside.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

