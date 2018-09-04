No One Had More Fun at the U.S. Open Than Joe Jonas

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Sep. 4, 2018 11:21 AM

Joe Jonas has been having the time of his life at the 2018 U.S. Open.

The DNCE frontman was spotted having a blast at the tennis event in Flushing Meadows on multiple occasions over the Labor Day weekend. Jonas and his fiancée, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, kicked off the holiday weekend at the U.S. Open, where they were spotted making out in their seats at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The couple was having such a good time on Friday, they decided to have some fun with the paparazzi. At one point in the night, Turner appeared to stuff a seat cushion inside her suit jacket, making it look like she had a baby bump.

U.S. Open 2018 Star Sightings

The couple then returned to the sporting event on Monday to watch Roger Federer battle John Millman—and to pack on more PDA. Photographers spotted the 29-year-old singer and the 22-year-old actress making out in their seats again as they watched the tennis match.

Jonas and Turner, who got engaged in Oct. 2017, were joined at the U.S. Open by his older brother, Kevin Jonas, and his wife, Danielle Jonas. While enjoying the night matches, the JoBros decided to put on a little show for the crowd. When cameras panned to them, the brothers linked arms, chugged their beers and then stood up and did "The Floss" dance.

Nick Jonas wasn't in attendance at the U.S. Open on Monday, he's currently spending time with fiancée Priyanka Chopra, but after watching the video of his brothers, he's feeling a little left out. "FOMO," he commented on the hilarious video.

See all of the stars who've been spotted at the 2018 U.S. Open HERE!

